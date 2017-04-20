Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will have rest day against Mets

Zimmerman will receive a rest day during this weekend's series against the Mets, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Although he hasn't started every game this season, Zimmerman has appeared in each contest in some capacity. He's been extremely productive as well and is hitting a blistering .380/.426/.720 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 14 games. Although manager Dusty Baker didn't specify what day Zimmerman will sit out, look for Adam Lind to fill in at first base at some point over the weekend.