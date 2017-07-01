Solis (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Solis is back with the big club after being sidelined for more than two months with elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old struggled in a small sample size before landing on the disabled list, but he has the opportunity to work back into a prominent role for Washington given the lack of quality arms in the Nationals' bullpen. Jacob Turner was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for Solis.