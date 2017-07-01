Nationals' Sammy Solis: Activated from DL
Solis (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Solis is back with the big club after being sidelined for more than two months with elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old struggled in a small sample size before landing on the disabled list, but he has the opportunity to work back into a prominent role for Washington given the lack of quality arms in the Nationals' bullpen. Jacob Turner was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for Solis.
More News
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Expects to rejoin Nats over weekend•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Allows leadoff homer in first rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Works through bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Heads to extended spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...