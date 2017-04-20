Solis (elbow) was placed on the disabled list as a precautionary measure, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Solis said that he expects his elbow will only need a couple days to heal, but the team wanted to avoid aggravating the injury any further. Although Solis may be optimistic regarding his level of health, it appears that he'll be ready to come off the DL as soon as he's eligible on April 29.