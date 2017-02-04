Nationals' Sammy Solis: Expected to fill setup role in 2017
Solis is expected to be one of Nationals manager Dusty Baker's late-inning options this season.
The Nats struck out in their attempts to land an established closer in the offseason, leaving a handful of holdovers competing for ninth-inning duties this spring. Solis is among that group, but as the only left-hander in the bunch he's more likely to be used as a set-up man. That said, his 10.3 K/9 rate in 2016 suggests he has the stuff to close, even if only in situations when a left-handed hitter represents the final out. Solis' unsettled role makes him a speculative fantasy play at the moment, but in leagues that use saves plus holds as a category, he could prove to be a useful asset.
