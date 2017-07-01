Solis (elbow) is expected to be activated from the disabled list either Saturday or Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Solis has been on the disabled list since April with inflammation in his elbow, and after a two-week rehab assignment that spanned seven games, he finally appears to be ready to rejoin the Nationals. The Nationals' bullpen has struggled all season, so the 28-year-old could climb up the depth chart quickly if he pitches well following his activation.