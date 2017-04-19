Solis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left elbow inflammation, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

The move opens up a roster spot for Joe Ross, who was called up to start Wednesday's game against the Braves. Solis threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday, lowering his ERA to 8.31 on the season. It's currently unclear how long he will be sidelined, so expect an update once the Nationals release more.