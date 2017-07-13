Nationals' Sammy Solis: Optioned to Triple-A
Solis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The left-hander occupied an important spot of late in the Nats' bullpen by default, considering how injury-prone and weak it has been. Solis looked out of place, considering his 14.73 ERA in 7.1 innings. The 28-year-old will now wait at Triple-A for his next ride on the shuttle. In the meantime, the Nats will make a corresponding move before Friday's second-half opener.
More News
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Activated from DL•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Expects to rejoin Nats over weekend•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Allows leadoff homer in first rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Works through bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Jose Quintana gets a supporting cast
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...