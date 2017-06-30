Nationals' Sammy Solis: Transferred to 60-day DL
Solis (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Solis was placed on the DL back in April, so the retroactive status of the move allows the Nationals to free up a spot on their 40-man roster. The southpaw has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse over the past two weeks, where he's racked up an unappealing 8.10 ERA over just 6.2 innings and owns a .269 BAA, so a call to the majors may be put on hold until the team deems him ready.
