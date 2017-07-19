Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns save as closer
Doolittle gave up a run on a walk and a hit in the ninth inning, but held on to record his first save for the Nationals in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Meanwhile Ryan Madson threw a scoreless eighth inning. It's not clear which of Washington's two new relievers will be the primary closer, but it looks like Doolittle is the first option after Tuesday's game.
