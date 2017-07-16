Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Traded to Nationals

Doolittle was traded to the Nationals on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.

Doolittle will immediately become one of the top hurlers out of Washington's bullpen following a trade that saw fellow reliever Ryan Madson head over to the National League while the A's received Blake Treinen and two prospects (Jesus Lazardo and Sheldon Neuse) from the Nationals' farm system. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Doolittle has posted a 3.38 ERA with a 0.66 WHIP during 21.2 innings of work. He offers a phenomenal 31:2 K:BB and should provide a steadying presence in high-leverage situations for the Nationals moving forward.