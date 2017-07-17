Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Won't join new team until Tuesday
Doolittle and Ryan Madson, who were both acquired from the Athletics on Sunday, won't join the Nationals until Tuesday in advance of the team's road game against the Angels, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals play the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday, but with the game beginning at 12:35 p.m. EDT, the two relievers wouldn't have had much time to fly over from California to get acclimated with their new team. Instead, Doolittle's Nationals debut will likely come during the series in Anaheim, but it's not immediately clear if he'll merit consideration for closing duties or if manager Dusty Baker prefers the lefty in a setup role. In an interview Monday with Jim Bowden of Siriux XM Fantasy Sports Radio, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo indicated that Madson was the club's primary target in the trade before Doolittle was included as part of an expanded deal, which perhaps suggests that Madson is likelier of the two pitchers to vie for save chances.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Traded to Nationals•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Records win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Touched up for pair of runs Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches third save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Fans side for second save•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...