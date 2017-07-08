Romero signed with the Nationals on Friday and received a $2.8 million signing bonus, slightly above slot for the 25th overall pick, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The 21-year-old fell in the draft due to off-field issues that got him kicked off the team at the University of Houston this spring, but purely based on his talent Romero could have been a top-10 pick if he'd put together a strong junior season in college. He hasn't pitched competitively since May 7, so he may begin his pro career by overmatching Rookie-level hitters in order to get his feet wet, but he has the raw stuff to move quickly through the Nats system once he's back up to speed.

