Kelley (neck) resumed throwing on flat ground Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley was shut down from throwing earlier in the week, but he apparently is feeling well enough to get back on track with his throwing program. He had progressed to throwing long toss prior to the setback, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to return prior to the end of the month.

