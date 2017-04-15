Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Picks up win Friday
Kelley struck out two in a perfect 10th inning Friday to notch his first win of the season in a 3-2 victory over the Phillies.
The veteran righty had a rough start to the season after losing out on the closer job to Blake Treinen this spring, serving up home runs in each of his first three appearances, but Kelley appears to be settling down and still has a strong 8:2 K:BB through five innings. While he's still looking for his first hold of 2017, the 32-year-old should provide solid value in that category by the time the season is through.
