Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing long toss
Kelley (neck) was able to take part in long toss prior to Monday's game against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Kelley could advance to the next phase of the rehab process and throw off a mound in the coming days, but it's not looking like he'll be activated from the disabled list at any point this week. Once the Nationals deem Kelley fit to pitch in games, he may be in store for lower-leverage work after laboring through his first 22 appearances of the season. He's already allowed nine home runs in just 18 innings, which has kept his ERA at a bloated 7.00.
