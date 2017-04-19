Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Set to share closing duties
Kelley will share closer duties with Koda Glover for the time being, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Blake Treinen was formally removed from the closer role Wednesday after nearly squandering a three-run lead Tuesday night. Kelley put out the threat and nailed down the win for Washington, but he will not be the sole closer, at least not right away. Manager Dusty Baker said Kelley's elbow history and Glover's inexperience were the primary factors in the decision not to name one closer.
