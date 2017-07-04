Kelley (neck) was shut down from throwing due to lingering neck pain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This is a tough break for Kelley, who had progressed to long tossing last week before his neck issue acted up again. He is scheduled to see team doctors Monday to assess his options, after which there could be a clearer idea of when he'll be able to pick up his throwing program again.

