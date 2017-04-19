Kelley recorded the final two outs of Tuesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, striking out one for his first save of the year.

Blake Treinen started the inning, but he was yanked from the game with the bases loaded and a run already in. Kelley came in and promptly took care of business, throwing 10 strikes among 11 pitches. After getting scored on in his first three appearances, Kelley has now posted four straight scoreless outings, and he may take over the closer role from Treinen (or at least be part of a timeshare) moving forward.