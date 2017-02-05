Kieboom is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

He's currently fourth on the Nationals' depth chart at catcher, but Kieboom has yet to show much promise at the plate since concussions truncated his 2015 campaign, and it would probably take a couple of injuries for him to see any major league playing time before September. If he does show signs of regaining the form that saw him hit .309/.352/.500 at Low-A in 2014, though, he could push his way back into the long term plans for the organization, which doesn't really have an obvious catcher of the future at the moment.