Drew agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals on Thursday, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

The deal is expected to be worth just over $3 million. He will serve as the backup at second base and shortstop and will provide a good clubhouse presence. He hit .266 with eight home runs in 165 plate appearances last year, and would need Daniel Murphy or Trea Turner to suffer an injury in order to see enough playing time to be a useful fantasy option. This means Wilmer Difo will likely open the year at Triple-A.