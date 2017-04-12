Drew (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Drew left Tuesday's game after straining his hamstring while running the bases, a devastating break considering fellow shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) is already on the mend. Wilmer Difo figures to get plenty of opportunities in a suddenly decimated Nationals infield, though call-up Grant Green could see some playing time as well. Drew, meanwhile, will miss a couple of weeks with the setback and should return as Turner's backup when he gets healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories