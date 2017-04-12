Nationals' Stephen Drew: Placed on 10-day DL
Drew (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Drew left Tuesday's game after straining his hamstring while running the bases, a devastating break considering fellow shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) is already on the mend. Wilmer Difo figures to get plenty of opportunities in a suddenly decimated Nationals infield, though call-up Grant Green could see some playing time as well. Drew, meanwhile, will miss a couple of weeks with the setback and should return as Turner's backup when he gets healthy.
