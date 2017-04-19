Nationals' Stephen Drew: Resumes workouts Tuesday
Drew (hamstring) was cleared to resume working out Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Drew, who strained his right hamstring April 11, had been serving as the Nationals' interim starter at shortstop with Trea Turner (hamstring) on the disabled list. The Nats don't have a clear timetable for Drew's return, but Turner is set to head out on what's expected to be a short rehab assignment in the minors before likely rejoining the big club over the weekend. As a result, Drew won't have a clear path to regular at-bats once he's ultimately activated from the DL.
