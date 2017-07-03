Drew is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Drew finds himself on the bench for the second straight game, though his absence Monday is less surprising with a left-hander (Steven Matz) toeing the rubber for the opposition. It's still expected that Drew will see most of the starts at shortstop against right-handers while Trea Turner (wrist) is sidelined, with Wilmer Difo, who starts Monday, receiving the nods against southpaws.