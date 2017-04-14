Drew (hamstring) is feeling better, but there is still no timetable for his return, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

This serves as positive news from a recovery standpoint for Drew, but offers little in the way of an estimated return to the lineup. With Trea Turner (hamstring) also sidelined, Wilmer Difo has been filling in as the everyday shortstop, producing mixed results. The 25-year-old is 2-for-9 with a fielding error over the last three games.