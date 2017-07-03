Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cleared for Monday start
Strasburg (back) will take the mound for Monday's game against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg experienced back spasms during his most recent start June 28 against the Cubs, but he still struck out 13 batters during that outing and came out of his bullpen session over the weekend no worse for the wear. The Nationals don't seem worried about the newly minted All-Star's health heading into the final stretch of the first half, so fantasy owners can feel comfortable keeping him active as he prepares for a two-start week.
