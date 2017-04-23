Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to have next start pushed back

Strasburg will likely not start for the Nationals on Tuesday even though he would be on normal rest by then, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

The Nationals pushing back Strasburg does not appear to be injury-related. Instead, the team could very well be saving him so that he is able to pitch against the Mets later in the week. Washington has not yet announced who would replace Strasburg on the mound Monday if he is indeed pushed back.