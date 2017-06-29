Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 13 Cubs in Wednesday's win
Strasburg (9-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 over seven innings in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.
It's his 11th quality start and fifth double-digit strikeout performance of the season, topped only by his 15 Ks on May 27 against the Padres. Strasburg will take a 3.51 ERA and 10.7 K/9 into his next outing Monday at home against the Mets.
