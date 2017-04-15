Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in Friday no-decision
Strasburg (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.
The right-hander fired 75 of 111 pitches for strikes, and pitching exclusively from the stretch seems to be agreeing with Strasburg so far. Through three starts this season, he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB. He'll look for win No. 2 next Thursday in Atlanta.
