Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Feeling OK after comebacker to hip

Strasburg said he's feeling OK on Saturday after a batted ball hit him on the hip, and he doesn't expect this to affect his availability for the All-Star Game and beyond, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander allowed six runs (three earned) over only three innings against the Braves. Despite the fact Dusty Baker said Strasburg came out of the game due to injury, per Janes, the hurler doesn't appear to have suffered a significant physical setback. Strasburg wraps up an excellent first half that saw him compile a 3.28 ERA with a 9-2 record, a 10.5 K/9 and a 2.5 BB/9 across 17 starts. The Nats should provide an update on whether Stras will pitch in the upcoming All-Star Game.