Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Feeling OK after comebacker to hip
Strasburg said he's feeling OK on Saturday after a batted ball hit him on the hip, and he doesn't expect this to affect his availability for the All-Star Game and beyond, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander allowed six runs (three earned) over only three innings against the Braves. Despite the fact Dusty Baker said Strasburg came out of the game due to injury, per Janes, the hurler doesn't appear to have suffered a significant physical setback. Strasburg wraps up an excellent first half that saw him compile a 3.28 ERA with a 9-2 record, a 10.5 K/9 and a 2.5 BB/9 across 17 starts. The Nats should provide an update on whether Stras will pitch in the upcoming All-Star Game.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Roughed up in Saturday defeat•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Shuts down Mets after shaking off back issue•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cleared for Monday start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Pitches through back spasm•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 13 Cubs in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles in no-decision Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...