Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Going on paternity leave list

Strasburg will be placed on the paternity leave list as he awaits the birth of his child, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

Strasburg will be eligible to return three days after being placed on the list, which means he will likely make his return during the Nationals' upcoming series this weekend against the Mets. In the meantime, Jacob Turner is a prime candidate to replace him on the mound Monday.

