Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Going on paternity leave list
Strasburg will be placed on the paternity leave list as he awaits the birth of his child, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
Strasburg will be eligible to return three days after being placed on the list, which means he will likely make his return during the Nationals' upcoming series this weekend against the Mets. In the meantime, Jacob Turner is a prime candidate to replace him on the mound Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to have next start pushed back•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in Thursday's win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in Friday no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Allows three runs, strikes out eight Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for Sunday start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reels in Marlins on Opening Day•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...