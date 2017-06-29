Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Pitches through back spasm

Manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg had a back spasm in the fourth inning which partially led to his removal after the seventh inning, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg was able to continue pitching and looked unaffected by the issue, racking up five strikeouts and allowing just one hit over his last three frames. He said his back was feeling better after the game and that he wasn't worried about it moving forward, so he should be in line to make his next scheduled start Monday against the Mets unless something goes wrong before then.