Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Roughed up in Saturday defeat
Strasburg (9-3) allowed six runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits and two walks across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Braves.
Strasburg gave up a pair of runs in the second inning before getting lit up for four more in the next frame to force his early exit from the contest. Although he has a solid 3.43 ERA, he's allowed six runners to cross the plate in three of his last six outings, but he still remains a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
