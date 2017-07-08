Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Roughed up in Saturday defeat

Strasburg (9-3) allowed six runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits and two walks across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Braves.

Strasburg gave up a pair of runs in the second inning before getting lit up for four more in the next frame to force his early exit from the contest. Although he has a solid 3.43 ERA, he's allowed six runners to cross the plate in three of his last six outings, but he still remains a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.