Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Shuts down Mets after shaking off back issue

Strasburg threw seven scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Mets, allowing two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Though he was nagged by a back issue prior to the start, Strasburg was in fine form and only allowed a pair of singles in addition to the three free passes. He worked up to 105 pitches, throwing 69 percent for strikes, and did not display any ill effects from the aforementioned malady. Strasburg has now thrown back-to-back quality starts with a 19:4 K:BB after struggling for much of the month of June, and he will take a shiny 3.28 ERA into Saturday's start against the Braves.