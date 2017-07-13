Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to start fourth game after break
Strasburg (hip) will start the Nationals' fourth game after the All-Star break, July 17 in Cincinnati, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
He will toe the rubber in the finale of the four-game set, following Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer and Tanner Roark (in that order). Strasburg was hit in the hip by a comebacker in his final start of the first half and did not make an appearance in the All-Star Game, but the right-hander was in line to pitch had the game extended into the 12th inning, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com. Thus it seems the hip is fine and the Nats just want to get Strasburg an extended rest after he threw 112.2 frames prior to the break (147.2 total in 2016).
