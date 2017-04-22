Nationals' Tanner Roark: Another quality start Friday
Roark (2-0) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings but came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.
He wasn't at his sharpest on a chilly night in Citi Field, giving up his first two homers of the season to Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson, but Roark still battled and delivered his third quality start in four outings. His 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 24.2 innings are solid, but those ratios could take a pummeling in his next start Wednesday in Coors Field.
