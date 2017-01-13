Roark avoided arbitration with the Nationals on Friday with a $4.315 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Roark continues to quietly be one of baseball's best pitchers and will now receive a salary above league minimum for it. The 30-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 210 innings last season and worked as the Nationals' No. 2 starter behind Max Scherzer with Stephen Strasburg (elbow) out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola