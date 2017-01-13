Nationals' Tanner Roark: Avoids arbitration with Nationals, agrees to $4.315 million deal
Roark avoided arbitration with the Nationals on Friday with a $4.315 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Roark continues to quietly be one of baseball's best pitchers and will now receive a salary above league minimum for it. The 30-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 210 innings last season and worked as the Nationals' No. 2 starter behind Max Scherzer with Stephen Strasburg (elbow) out.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Yanked early in Game 2 win•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Game 2 start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up 16th win Saturday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Struggles in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Seven strong frames not enough•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Dazzles over seven frames•