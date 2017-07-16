Nationals' Tanner Roark: Collects seventh win Sunday

Roark (7-6) allowed three runs (none earned) off four hits and three walks while striking out five over the course of six innings during Sunday's victory against the Reds.

Roark delivered his most impressive outing since May, and could've left Great American Ball Park with a sixth inning shutout, but ran into some trouble in the third frame. There was a commotion over his punch out of opposing pitcher Homer Bailey, in which two umpires disagreed on whether catcher Jose Lobaton caught the third strike, but Bailey wound up standing on first base after the Nationals threw the ball around the horn. By the end of the inning, an error by shortstop Wilmer Difo kept Roark's ERA under five, but allowed the Reds to leave the inning with a couple runs. All in all, Roark provided another solid effort, and projects to take his next start in Arizona on Saturday.