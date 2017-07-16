Nationals' Tanner Roark: Collects seventh win Sunday
Roark (7-6) allowed three runs (none earned) off four hits and three walks while striking out five over the course of six innings during Sunday's victory against the Reds.
Roark delivered his most impressive outing since May, and could've left Great American Ball Park with a sixth inning shutout, but ran into some trouble in the third frame. There was a commotion over his punch out of opposing pitcher Homer Bailey, in which two umpires disagreed on whether catcher Jose Lobaton caught the third strike, but Bailey wound up standing on first base after the Nationals threw the ball around the horn. By the end of the inning, an error by shortstop Wilmer Difo kept Roark's ERA under five, but allowed the Reds to leave the inning with a couple runs. All in all, Roark provided another solid effort, and projects to take his next start in Arizona on Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will be skipped after rainout•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts just three innings in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rough first inning dooms latest start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Attempting to correct mechanical flaw•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Shelled in no-decision versus Marlins•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rocked by Braves on Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...