Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts just three innings in loss

Roark (6-6) lasted just three innings and gave up three runs on four hits and five walks with two strikeouts over just three innings in a loss Friday to the Cardinals.

Roark built up a massive pitch count quickly, as he threw 85 pitches, including just 46 strikes, over his three innings of work. He used to thrive off of control, but Roark now has a BB/9 over 3.0 for the second consecutive campaign. This marks the third time Roark has walked four batters or more in a start, and he doesn't have the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that can work around that kind of wildness. His ERA is now up to 5.27.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories