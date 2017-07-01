Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts just three innings in loss

Roark (6-6) lasted just three innings and gave up three runs on four hits and five walks with two strikeouts over just three innings in a loss Friday to the Cardinals.

Roark built up a massive pitch count quickly, as he threw 85 pitches, including just 46 strikes, over his three innings of work. He used to thrive off of control, but Roark now has a BB/9 over 3.0 for the second consecutive campaign. This marks the third time Roark has walked four batters or more in a start, and he doesn't have the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that can work around that kind of wildness. His ERA is now up to 5.27.