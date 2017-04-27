Roark (3-0) held the Rockies to two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings at Coors Field in Wednesday's win. He struck out four.

It's not the most impressive stat line, but Roark did well to work around most of the Rockies' best hitters and get key outs, which is awfully hard to do in Colorado. Roark has given up either two or three earned runs in all five of his starts thus far, and there's value to that consistency even if he typically falls short of dominance.