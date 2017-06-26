Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rough first inning dooms latest start

Roark (6-5) took the loss and surrendered six runs on nine hits over six innings Sunday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out seven.

The Reds tagged Roark for five runs during the game's first frame, and the Nationals were unable to recover from the early hole. Roark's outing wasn't all that bad afterward, as he allowed just a solo home run to Scooter Gennett in the second inning, before getting through unscathed for the next four. He has now lost his last two starts and has given up 19 earned runs over his last three outings (13.2 innings).