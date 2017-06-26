Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rough first inning dooms latest start
Roark (6-5) took the loss and surrendered six runs on nine hits over six innings Sunday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out seven.
The Reds tagged Roark for five runs during the game's first frame, and the Nationals were unable to recover from the early hole. Roark's outing wasn't all that bad afterward, as he allowed just a solo home run to Scooter Gennett in the second inning, before getting through unscathed for the next four. He has now lost his last two starts and has given up 19 earned runs over his last three outings (13.2 innings).
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Attempting to correct mechanical flaw•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Shelled in no-decision versus Marlins•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rocked by Braves on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Hit hard Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Notches sixth win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Records fifth win over Giants•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...