Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes no-decision despite quality start Saturday
Roark (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three over seven innings but came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.
He also accounted for half the Nats' hits on the day, going 2-for-2 with a double, so it's no surprise Roark didn't get the run support to produce a win Saturday. He now has a solid 3.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through three starts and will next take the mound Friday on the road against the Mets.
