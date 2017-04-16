Roark (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three over seven innings but came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

He also accounted for half the Nats' hits on the day, going 2-for-2 with a double, so it's no surprise Roark didn't get the run support to produce a win Saturday. He now has a solid 3.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through three starts and will next take the mound Friday on the road against the Mets.