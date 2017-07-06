Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will be skipped after rainout

Roark will be skipped in the rotation after his Wednesday start was postponed, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals could have used Wednesday's rainout to push everyone in their rotation back a day, but they will instead opt to give the struggling Roark some extra time off, which means Gio Gonzalez will make his scheduled start Thursday. It now looks like Roark will make his next start after the All-Star break, though the Nats could ultimately flex him back into the rotation in place of Joe Ross on Sunday if they want him to take a turn before the Midsummer Classic.