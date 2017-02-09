Roark has been named to Team USA's designated pitcher pool for the WBC, and will begin the tournament on the active roster, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Under the new designated pitcher pool rules, Roark could be swapped out after the first round of the tournament and return to the Nats for the remainder of spring training. Coming off a season in which he set career highs in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts, the team will be counting on the 30-year-old to solidify the back of their rotation in 2017.