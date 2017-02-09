Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will pitch for Team USA during WBC
Roark has been named to Team USA's designated pitcher pool for the WBC, and will begin the tournament on the active roster, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Under the new designated pitcher pool rules, Roark could be swapped out after the first round of the tournament and return to the Nats for the remainder of spring training. Coming off a season in which he set career highs in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts, the team will be counting on the 30-year-old to solidify the back of their rotation in 2017.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Avoids arbitration with Nationals, agrees to $4.315 million deal•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Yanked early in Game 2 win•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Game 2 start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up 16th win Saturday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Struggles in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Seven strong frames not enough•