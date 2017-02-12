Hill received an invite to major league spring training with the Nationals, The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2015 and spent all of last season in the Triple-A rotation, with mediocre results. Hill's lack of velocity will likely prevent him from ever being a regular in the big leagues, but a good showing this spring could put him back in the Nats' plans should injuries open up a spot in their bullpen.