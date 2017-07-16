Nationals' Tim Collins: Makes first appearance in game since 2014
Collins (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning during a rehab appearance Saturday for the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He struck out a batter and surrendered two hits.
It was Collins' first appearance in affiliated ball since 2014 after a pair of Tommy John surgeries sidelined him for two and a half years. Still just 27 years old, the left-handed Collins has plenty of time to reemerge as a big-league bullpen arm, but it might be unwise to bank on that happening in 2017 while he reacquaints himself with pitching again.
More News
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Signs minor league deal with Nationals•
-
Tim Collins: Elects free agency•
-
Royals' Tim Collins: Will have second Tommy John surgery Friday•
-
Royals' Tim Collins: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Tim Collins: Needs second Tommy John surgery•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...