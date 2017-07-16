Play

Collins (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning during a rehab appearance Saturday for the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He struck out a batter and surrendered two hits.

It was Collins' first appearance in affiliated ball since 2014 after a pair of Tommy John surgeries sidelined him for two and a half years. Still just 27 years old, the left-handed Collins has plenty of time to reemerge as a big-league bullpen arm, but it might be unwise to bank on that happening in 2017 while he reacquaints himself with pitching again.

