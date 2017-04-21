Nationals' Trea Turner: Activated from DL on Friday
Turner (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
While he's now back on the active roster, Turner will not immediately return to the starting lineup as manager Dusty Baker has opted to go with Wilmer Difo at shortstop again Friday. Turner has not seen major-league game action since going down on April 8, but it appears that will be changing very soon.
