Turner (hamstring) took batting practice Friday and had to be shooed off the field afterwards by third base coach Bobby Henley before he could get in many reps on defense, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

All signs point to Turner being ready to come off the disabled list Wednesday after the minimum 10 days, but manager Dusty Baker won't yet commit to that timetable. "He hit the other day, and said he felt pretty good. He's been getting a lot of treatment, riding the bike, and running as tolerated," Baker said. "So my experience with hamstrings is whenever they tell you they're ready, I believe in giving them another couple days." In fantasy leagues with weekly transactions, GMs with shares in Turner might face a tough choice on whether to activate him after this weekend or play it safe and wait until the following week, but either way the 23-year-old looks set to be back at the top of the Nats' batting order very soon.