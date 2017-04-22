Turner entered Friday's game in the 11th inning as a pinch hitter and drew a bases-loaded walk off Jeurys Familia to give the Nationals a 4-3 win over the Mets.

It wasn't exactly proof that he's completely recovered from his hamstring injury, but after being activated from the DL on Friday, Turner should resume his spot as the starting shortstop Saturday and seems safe to use in fantasy lineups once again.