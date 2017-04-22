Nationals' Trea Turner: Draws game-winning walk in Friday's return
Turner entered Friday's game in the 11th inning as a pinch hitter and drew a bases-loaded walk off Jeurys Familia to give the Nationals a 4-3 win over the Mets.
It wasn't exactly proof that he's completely recovered from his hamstring injury, but after being activated from the DL on Friday, Turner should resume his spot as the starting shortstop Saturday and seems safe to use in fantasy lineups once again.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Likely to come off DL on Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals base during rehab work Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Opts for extended spring work over minors trip•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Needs rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Tests hamstring Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...