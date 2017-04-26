Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits for cycle with seven RBI in Tuesday's win
Turner went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run, four runs scored and a career-high seven RBI in Tuesday's 15-12 win over the Rockies.
The homer was his first of the year while the cycle was the first of Turner's career, and the ninth in franchise history dating back to the Nationals' days as the Expos. The 23-year-old boosted his batting average 70 points in one night, which isn't unheard-of during an April series in Coors Field, and is now slashing .289/.308/.526 through 10 games.
