Nationals' Trea Turner: Lifted in ninth inning
Turner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs before the ninth inning, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
There has been no word of any injury at this point, but Turner was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the seventh inning, so there's a possibility that had something to do with his early removal. The move could have simply been precautionary, but more should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.
Nationals' Trea Turner: Suffers broken wrist, no timetable for return•
Nationals' Trea Turner: Sent for X-rays•
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes four bags Tuesday•
Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals franchise-record four bags Sunday•
Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops sixth homer Monday•
Nationals' Trea Turner: Gets day off Sunday•
